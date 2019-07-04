Facebook, WhatsApp back in action, some users still affected

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were back in action on Thursday morning after affecting millions of users across its platforms globally, including in India. Some users, however, still reported failed messaging and image download issues.

Users in India had night-long problems in sending photos, videos and voice messages on WhatsApp. Only the text messages were being shared on the mobile messaging service. Similar problems were faced on Facebook and Instagram.

According to DownDetector.com, the problems impacted users across the globe.

Facebook on Thursday posted on Twitter that the issues have almost been resolved.

"Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100 per cent for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience," said the Menlo Park (California)-headquartered company which has over 2.38 billion users globally.

Facebook users were reporting that uploaded images were visible again, though there were continued reports of messaging and image problems with WhatsApp and Instagram.

Hashtags and hashtag pages were still not functioning, according to posts by some users, reports CNET.

Instagram indicated on Twitter that the main problem was resolved.

"We're back! The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100 per cent for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience," Instagram posted on Twitter.

A Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company "triggered an issue" during routine maintenance, which made it difficult for some people to send or upload photos and videos.

In March, Facebook experienced the biggest outage in its history impacting millions of users worldwide owing to a "server configuration change".