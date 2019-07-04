Government announces SIT probe after Maharashtra dam breach kills 24

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: Twenty-four people are feared dead after a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said.

The Tiware dam in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, around 300 km from Mumbai, had a storage capacity of 20 lakh cubic metre. It developed a breach late Tuesday night, a district official said.

The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with 12 houses being swept away. Maharashtra irrigation minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday announced probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the dam breach.

“The dam was only 14 years old and it is clear that the gross negligence is responsible for the disaster. CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that a thorough probe would be conducted in the case and no one would be spared. Accordingly, a special investigation team (SIT) is being formed,” Mahajan said as he visited the dam site on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the primary runway at the Mumbai airport, which was closed after a SpiceJet aircraft skidded and overshot, remained closed on Wednesday leading to the cancellation of as many as 75 flights.

“While 40 arrivals have been cancelled by various operators, 35 flights that depart from here are also not being operated,” said airport officials.