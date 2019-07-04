Home Nation

Government announces SIT probe after Maharashtra dam breach kills 24

Twenty-four people are feared dead after a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said.

Published: 04th July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A visual of the Tiware dam that breached and flooded nearby villages on 3 July 2019 in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. (Photo | EPS)

A visual of the Tiware dam that breached and flooded nearby villages on 3 July 2019 in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. (Photo | EPS)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Twenty-four people are feared dead after a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said.

The Tiware dam in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, around 300 km from Mumbai, had a storage capacity of 20 lakh cubic metre. It developed a breach late Tuesday night, a district official said. 

ALSO READ: Deaths, paralysis, chaos - Mumbai left reeling by record rain

The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with 12 houses being swept away. Maharashtra irrigation minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday announced probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the dam breach.

“The dam was only 14 years old and it is clear that the gross negligence is responsible for the disaster. CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that a thorough probe would be conducted in the case and no one would be spared. Accordingly, a special investigation team (SIT) is being formed,” Mahajan said as he visited the dam site on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the primary runway at the Mumbai airport, which was closed after a SpiceJet aircraft skidded and overshot, remained closed on Wednesday leading to the cancellation of as many as 75 flights.

“While 40 arrivals have been cancelled by various operators, 35 flights that depart from here are also not being operated,” said airport officials. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rains Maharashtra rain Mumbai floods Tiware dam
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp