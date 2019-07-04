Home Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker dissuades Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra from taking names of TV channel and its editor

Speaker Om Birla said he cannot allow names to be taken off of any person who is not a member of the House.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | Mahua Moitra Facebook)

Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | Mahua Moitra Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Thursday tried to raise an issue in the Lok Sabha regarding alleged false reportage and personal attacks on her by a TV news channel and its editor, but was not allowed to do so.

Speaker Om Birla said he cannot allow names to be taken off of any person who is not a member of the House.

During the Zero Hour, Moitra was allowed to speak by Birla when she said she wanted to highlight an important issue through a point of order.

ALSO READ | Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra dismisses plagiarism charges on her maiden Lok Sabha speech

However, as soon as she took the names of the channel and the editor and tried to read out a statement, the Speaker asked her not to do so.

Immediately, the Speaker asked another MP to speak which forced Moitra to take her seat without completing her statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahua Moitra Trinamool Congress Om Birla
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp