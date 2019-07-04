Home Nation

Lucknow family mystified to see 'dead' man wake up ahead of funeral

The family of Mohammad Furqan who was hospitalised after an accident had paid Rs 7 lakh for his treatment. He was declared dead after the family told the hospital that they had run out of money.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: His grave was dug and his body about to be buried when some family members noticed his limbs moving. The mourning stopped and a bewildered family rushed Mohammad Furqan to the hospital where he has been put on a ventilator.

The 20-year-old was admitted to a private hospital on June 21 after an accident. He was declared dead on Monday and his body arrived at his home in an ambulance.

His elder brother Mohammad Irfan said: "Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support."

"We had paid Rs 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday," Irfan said.

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Agarwal said, "We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed."

"The patient is in critical condition but definitely not brain dead. He has pulse, blood pressure and his reflexes are working. He has been put on ventilator support," the doctor treating Furqan said.

