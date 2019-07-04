Man lynched on suspicion of being cattle thief in Tripura

By ANI

RAISHYABARI (TRIPURA): A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on the suspicion of being a cattle thief in a village in Dhalai district here, police said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Jyoti Kumar, hailed from a remote tribal village in Dhalai district's Raishyabari area.

The 36-year-old was taken to Gandacherra hospital in the vicinity, where he breathed his last. "On July 2, we received information that a thief has been caught. When we reached the spot, we found that he was badly beaten up by the people, who had caught him. We took him to the hospital nearby, where he died a few hours later," Suleman Reang, Officer-in-Charge of the Raishyabari police station told ANI.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted to ascertain the cause of death, said the officer. Daya Kumar, the elder brother of Tripura said, "I have no idea why he went to a village, which is around three kilometres away from his house and who had attacked him."

According to a source, Jyoti had allegedly barged into the cowshed of a resident in Raishyabari area and was caught by the members of the house as he was about to flee. They raised an alarm to bring the villagers, who then thrashed him.