Man, woman forced to share same bed for X-Ray at this government hospital

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking case which revealed the state of affairs at government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, a female and male patient (both unknown to each other) were taken on the same hospital bed for X-Ray examination at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY Hospital) in Indore on Wednesday.

Importantly, the MY Hospital is the largest state government-run hospital in the state.

According to sources at Indore’s MY Hospital, Sangeeta, a resident of Pandhana in Khandwa district, was referred to MY Hospital about 12 days ago following injuries in an accident. She had suffered a fracture in the right leg and was admitted to award in the orthopaedics department on the second floor of the hospital.

“Sangeeta was admitted in the hospital 12 days back. On Wednesday, the on-duty doctors told us to go for X-ray in the basement of the hospital. A male patient was being shifted for the same and with no other stretcher or wheelchair being available in the ward, he too was made to lie on the same bed,” Sangeeta’s relative Dharmendra Singh said.

Dharmendra alleged that the doctors told them that the consultant will leave without seeing them on not having X-Ray. “We were helpless as we wanted to get our patient treated due to which we became ready to allow her and the male patient on the same bed,” Dharmendra said.

The male patient, who was shifted with the woman on the same bed, said that he too wanted his treatment to be done at the earliest.

Acting over the episode, after it’s video became viral, the Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr PS Thakur served show cause notice to the on-duty staff of Orthopaedic Department, including doctors, nurses and ward boys.

“We have served notice to know the reason for the incident,” Dr Thakur said. Dr Thakur added that strict action will be taken against those found wanting in the matter.

The matter assumed significance as it happened at the biggest state government hospital in MP and that too in Indore, the native district of state’s health minister Tulsi Silawat.

It’s not the first incident of alleged negligence at any state government-run hospital in MP.

Recently, a patient at the Jabalpur Medical College hospital was seen being carried in bed sheet by the attendant for X-Ray.

Just a few days earlier, a 72-year-old man was pronounced dead by the on-duty doctor, despite being alive at the Bina Civil Hospital in Sagar district. The aged man, despite being alive was abandoned by the hospital staff entire night as a dead body, awaiting autopsy in the morning.

When the local police station staff came the next morning for the elderly man’s autopsy, he was found alive and later put under treatment again by the same doctor who had declared him dead the previous night.

The septuagenarian, however, died a couple of hours later.