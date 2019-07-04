Next CM will be from Jammu: BJP

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR : J&K BJP senior leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta Wednesday said the next chief minister of J&K will be from Jammu.

The state is at present under President’s Rule and the Assembly polls are likely to be held later this year.

The J&K Assembly has 87 seats – 46 from Kashmir, 37 from Jammu and four from Ladakh. Gupta said the BJP would emerge as the single largest party in the Assembly election and form the government with the CM from Jammu. He, however, did not clear whether it would be Hindu CM or Muslim CM.

Gupta, who was deputy CM during PDP-BJP coalition government, said the saffron party would contest the Assembly elections from all three regions of the state.