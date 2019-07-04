Home Nation

Ratnagiri dam breach: Death toll rises to 18

The dam, located in Chiplun tehsil, breached late Tuesday night following torrential rains in the coastal Konkan region.

Published: 04th July 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The death toll in the Tiware dam breach incident in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district rose to 18 with the recovery of three more bodies Thursday evening, police said.

At least five other persons are still missing, a police official said. Of the deceased, one person is yet to be identified, he added. Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting search operations.

Some of the deceased were identified as Chandrabhaga Chavan (75), Atmaram Chavan (75) and their kin Pandurang (55), Sharda (44), Dashrath (20), Sandesh Dhadve (18), Nandaram (55), Vaishnavi (20), Anusaya (70), Ravindra (45), Rakesh Ghanekar (30), Sunil Pawar (33) and Rutuja Chavan (26).

TAGS
Ratnagiri Tiware dam breach
Comments

