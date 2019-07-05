Home Nation

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive with enrollment of tribal family in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the membership drive in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on July 6.

Published: 05th July 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BJP president Amit Shah, who is set to launch the partys membership drive in Telangana on July 6, would enroll a tribal family near here before the formal unveiling of the programme, state unit chief K Laxman said here Thursday.

After arriving here in the afternoon, Shah will go to Mamidipalli village and induct the tribal family as BJP members before formally launching the membership drive at a function hall in Shamshabad here, he told reporters. Shah, also the Union Home Minister, would later meet BJPs key leaders in the state on strengthening the party, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the membership drive in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on July 6, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, while other leaders will undertake the exercise in other parts of the country.

Shah's decision to launch the membership drive in Telangana was a clear signal that the partys national leadership was keen to see BJP coming to power in the state in the 2023 assembly elections, Laxman said. BJP plans to add 12 lakh members to the existing 18 lakh in Telangana, he said.

The state leader hit out at the TRS for allegedly not implementing Central schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Telangana Union Home Minister BJP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp