Blueprint for national gas grid, water grid will be unveiled: Nirmala Sitharaman

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said a blueprint for a national gas grid, water grid, information-ways and airports will be unveiled.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said a package for the power sector and structural reforms will be unveiled soon. The finance minister said cargo movement in Ganga will increase four times in four years.

Schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, she said adding that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.

The finance minister also said the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs for payment of bills.