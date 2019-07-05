Home Nation

Citizen and development friendly, future oriented budget: PM Modi

Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth.

Terming the Budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income.

