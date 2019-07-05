Home Nation

Combine health, sanitation to make ‘Sundar Bharat’

The survey also listed ways in which Sundar Bharat can be enforced.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) volunteers to work towards goals involving the combination of health and sanitation, the Economic Survey called for the introduction of a Sundar Bharat scheme.

“Here, the mission would be called ‘Sundar Bharat’, which involves a mix of health and sanitation goals. This is an extension of the Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat schemes,” the document said.

The Economic Survey said a swachhagrahi may disseminate information about the incidence of sanitation-related illness in the village and how this rate has improved after the adoption of sanitation practices.
“These reflection sessions should culminate in a commitment about how people plan to act in the near-term future — whether they will refrain from open defecation next month or not,” the document stated.
“Asking consumers the factors that are most important to them while choosing a health plan and restricting the plan to these factors can make the choice easier,” it said.

