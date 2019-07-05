Combine health, sanitation to make ‘Sundar Bharat’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) volunteers to work towards goals involving the combination of health and sanitation, the Economic Survey called for the introduction of a Sundar Bharat scheme.

“Here, the mission would be called ‘Sundar Bharat’, which involves a mix of health and sanitation goals. This is an extension of the Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat schemes,” the document said.

The Economic Survey said a swachhagrahi may disseminate information about the incidence of sanitation-related illness in the village and how this rate has improved after the adoption of sanitation practices.

“These reflection sessions should culminate in a commitment about how people plan to act in the near-term future — whether they will refrain from open defecation next month or not,” the document stated.

The survey also listed ways in which Sundar Bharat can be enforced.

“Asking consumers the factors that are most important to them while choosing a health plan and restricting the plan to these factors can make the choice easier,” it said.