Home Nation

Daily allowances of West Bengal MLAs, ministers increased

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the hike on the floor of the House. The daily allowances of the MLAs were Rs 1,000 and those of the cabinet ministers were Rs 2,000.

Published: 05th July 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The daily allowances of MLAs and cabinet ministers of West Bengal were increased on Friday to Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the hike on the floor of the House. The daily allowances of the MLAs were Rs 1,000 and those of the cabinet ministers were Rs 2,000.

The present salary of an MLA in West Bengal Assembly is around Rs 21,800. With Rs 2,000 per day allowance, it is Rs 81,800 now.

The salary of a cabinet minister is around Rs 22,800. With Rs 3,000 per day allowance, the salary is now Rs 1,12,800.

The salary of the chief minister is Rs 27,000. With Rs 3,000 per day allowance, the salary is now around Rs 1,17,000. The members of the Assembly have been demanding the hike in their daily allowances.

Opposition Congress and CPI(M) members said they had demanded that there should not be any difference between the daily allowances of the MLAs and the ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Daily allowances of MLAs Mamata Banerjee
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp