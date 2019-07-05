Home Nation

Five-hour traffic ban for yatra causes furore in J&K

The ban, which came into effect on July 1 when the yatra started, would continue till August 15 when 45-day yatra concludes.

Published: 05th July 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The five-hour daily ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and suspension of train service from Qazigund to Banihal to ensure smooth passage of Amarnath yatra vehicles has evoked strong resentment from political parties and traders here in the region.

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar termed ban on civil traffic as “regressive”.
“The diktat will put the public to undue duress and hamper the easy movement of tourist inflow to Kashmir. It will also affect the traders by spoiling Kashmir-bound perishable items,” he said.
The Governor administration in J&K earlier this week banned civilian vehicular movement for five hours daily (from 10 am to 3 pm) on about a 100 km road stretch of Chenani Nashri to Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu highway. This stretch is the only link road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country and facilitates smooth and safe passage of Amarnath yatra convoys.

J&K Hoteliers Club chairman Mushtaq Chaya said the ban has not only brought lot of inconveniences to the common people but also leisure tourists. The traders, fruit growers and hoteliers have also slammed the restrictions and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

