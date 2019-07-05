Home Nation

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir's Shopian

The slain militant has been identified as Sameer Seh of Shopian who was affiliated with proscribed outfit HM.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in Batpore-Narwani area of Imam Sahib in Shopian district of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation Friday morning, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches of the area, the terrorists fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one terrorist was killed, the official said, adding the body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.

He said the slain militant has been identified as Sameer Seh of Shopian who was affiliated with proscribed outfit HM.

Seh was involved in several terror crime cases pertaining to civilian killings and attacks on security establishments.

TAGS
Militants Jammu and Kashmir Shopian Jammu and Kashmir gunfight
Comments

