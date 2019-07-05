Home Nation

National Herald case: Delhi court defers Subramanian Swamy's cross-examination to August 30

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal deferred the matter after an adjournment was sought by Swamy, who said that he had to attend the Parliament.

Published: 05th July 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday deferred to August 30 the cross-examination of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case filed by him against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal deferred the matter after an adjournment was sought by Swamy, who said that he had to attend the Parliament.

He informed the court that a whip was issued by the BJP directing all the members to be present in Parliament for the Union Budget session.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on August 30.

The BJP leader is being cross examined by Gandhi's lawyers.

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

All the seven accused in the case -- Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Vora, senior Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda and the YI -- have denied the allegations levelled against them.

The Gandhis, Vora, Fernandes, Dubey and Pitroda are accused of misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Herald case Rahul Gandhi Subramanian Swamy Sonia Gandhi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp