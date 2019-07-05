Home Nation

Naxals set two vehicles on fire in Jharkhand

They also beat up the drivers of the vehicles, a police officer said.

Published: 05th July 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

For representational purposes. (File | AFP)

By PTI

GARHWA: Members of a Naxal outfit have torched two empty trucks in Garhwa district, police said on Friday.

A dozen armed ultras of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) poured petrol and set the vehicles on fire at Kurun village, under the jurisdiction of Bhandaria police station, on Thursday night, the police said. They also beat up the drivers of the vehicles, a police officer said.

The Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Ranka, Manoj Kumar, went to the place after getting information about the incident, the officer said, adding, the Naxals fled the spot after setting the vehicles on fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naxals Garhwa Jharkhand
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp