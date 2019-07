By IANS

SRINAGAR: One militant was killed on Friday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

"The identity of the slain militant is being ascertained. Firing exchanges have stopped but search operations are going on," police sources said.



The gunfight took place in the orchards of Narwani village of Imamsahab area.



As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Shopian.