Home Nation

Over 8,000 new judges needed to clear backlog of court cases

To clear the backlog in five years time, the survey suggests appointing 8,152 judges in district and subordinate courts, 361 in high courts and eight in the Supreme Court to achieve the targets.

Published: 05th July 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim of ensuring enforcement of contracts and resolution of disputes in a time bound manner, the Economic Survey 2019 suggested slew of measures for the legal system which will have a direct effect on the social well being which will ultimately have a positive impact on the economy.

It is estimated that over 3.5 crore cases are pending in various courts across India, and the survey suggests a way to clear this backlog by appointing more judges, especially in the district and subordinate courts and increasing the number of working days especially at the Supreme Court and the High Courts, which barely works for 190 days at the apex court level while high courts works for 232 days.

On an average, central government offices remain open for 244 days in 2019. The survey cites that the main reason of the huge backlog of cases is because the courts are unable to meet the case clearance rate as new cases gets piled up by the time old cases get solved. To clear the backlog in five years time, the survey suggests appointing 8,152 judges in district and subordinate courts, 361 in high courts and eight in the Supreme Court to achieve the targets.

At the lower judiciary level, the shortage is most severe in Meghalaya where 58 out of 97 approved positions are vacant. Puducherry (14 out of 26), Uttar Pradesh (1,208 of 3,225), Tripura (40 of 115) and Bihar (622 of 1,845) follow.

Last month, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had also written to PM Narendra Modi, seeking increase in the judges’ strength in the Supreme Court. He had also sought raising the retirement age of high court judges from 62 to 65 years. Pointing towards the bottlenecks which will come in implementing these changes, the survey states that since criminal cases form 71.62% of the total case pendency, additional judges must also be proportionately allocated. This is important as the disposing rate for civil cases is 94.76% while that for criminal cases is 87.41%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court judges High Court Economic Survey
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp