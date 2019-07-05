Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Packaged food in PDS shops soon

To remove complaints related to quality and quantity of foodgrains being supplied to the people, the state government will soon start distribution of packaged foodgrains at Public Distribution System (PDS) shops. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that initially the scheme will be started in one of the blocks as a pilot project. It will be extended later to entire state after evaluating the public response. The chief minister also announced that for smooth running of the PDS in Jharkhand, an amount of I1,000 will be given to each of the PDS dealers, apart from the commission given to them.

Forest dept to launch pa ckaged drinking water

After observing the water available in the check dams constructed inside the jungles of Jharkhand by forest department, officials plan to use it for packaged drinking water, Jhar-neer, for commercial purposes. According to forest officials, the water at these check dams were found to be of good quality, which was at par with the best mineral water available in the market. Therefore, the plan was made to market it for commercial use. The data available with the forest department, suggested that there has been a remarkable increase in water bodies in the forests during the last few years. Water bodies covered an area of 0.9 per cent of the total forest cover in 2015, as compared to 0.65 per cent in 2005.

AIIMS Deoghar to start session with 50 students

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Deoghar will soon start its academic session with 50 students at the Panchayati Raj Institute building. It will later start working in a full-fledged way after its building is constructed near the temple town. AIIMS, Deoghar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May last year. Notably, AIIMS Deoghar was conceptualised to have a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds, trauma centre facilities and a medical college having an intake of 100 MBBS students every year. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the help of states has approved 22 new AIIMS in India.

VIP darshan at Rajrappa temple

Like Tirupati temple and some other places of worship in South India, visitors will be able to take advantage of VIP darshan at the famous Chinnamastika temple at Rajrappa in Ramgarh. The Temple Management Trust is making arrangements so that the devotees can get direct entry into the temple, without waiting in queues for hours, just by booking a coupon of I200 online from the website — maachinnamastarajrappa.in. Coupons for VIP darshan will also be made available offline at a counter set up inside the temple premises.

