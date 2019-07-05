Home Nation

UP to launch answer sheets with different coloured lines

Earlier, it had become a practice for students to procure blank answer-sheets of previous years from copying mafia and after writing the answers, replaced it with their submitted answer sheets.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In order to check malpractices in secondary examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has decided to introduce new answer sheets which will have lines in different colours. This will check replacement of answer copies.

Now the lines on answer sheets would be of different colours which would minimise the possibility of exchange of copies.

Secretary of the UP Board, Neena Srivastava, said: "The main answer sheet of high school will be of one colour while the additional answer sheets ('B' or 'C') will have lines of different colours. Similarly, the main and additional answer sheets of intermediate examinations will also have lines of different colours. This will end the possibility of the use of pre-written answer sheets."

This step, she added, was in line with the continuous efforts being made to thwart the use of unfair means by candidates in the state.

Two years ago, the state government had started the process of the allotment of examination centres online to keep copying mafia at bay.

The step minimised the problem of mass copying to a large extent.

CCTV cameras and voice recorders have been installed at all the examination centres and its footages are continuously monitored.

For the first time, the Board also introduced coded answer sheets in all 75 districts of the state to prevent answer-sheets of one district being taken to another to facilitate cheating.

