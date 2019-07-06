Home Nation

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's 'Bikau' comment on voters mires into another political controversy

BJP MLA Awadhesh Kumar Singh said that Rabri Devi’s statement on voters shows how her party has been treating the voters.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:55 PM

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi (File Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Bihar’s former CM and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi created a political storm in Bihar on Friday by giving a controversial statement on the occasion of party’s 23rd foundation day.

Addressing the party’s workers and leaders in absence of party’s president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who in jail now, she said: “There is nothing done without spending money in today’s elections. Today’s voters have become ‘bikau’ and workers also demand money in elections”.

This statement of Rabri Devi has triggered sharp political reactions from the NDA leaders. JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan described such statement by Rabri Devi as ‘shocking and shameful’ and humiliation to the voters.

BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav, Mangal Panday and many others have slammed Rabri Devi for her statement. “Rabri Devi’s statement on voters shows how her party has been treating the voters after taking their votes,” Awadhesh Kumar Singh, BJP MLA of Hajipur said.

But Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore defending Rabri Devi’s statement said that her intention could have been certainly different from what is now being construed by opposition. “She could have said like that in reference to any other things during her speech at party foundation day function”, the Congress leader said.

After this statement, she asked the party workers to work for the party. “Now, workers of party have become leaders wearing kurta-paijam instead of working for party”, she said, asking them to work for the party among the people.

On Saturday, at party’s national executive meeting, Rabri Devi along with her sons-Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav asked the party leaders to spread the ideology of RJD in interiors areas of Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav attended the meeting with a different hairstyle and sporting a tilak on forehead. He gifted the holy book of Gita to his younger brother. Intriguingly, Tejashwi Yadav was not seen in conversation with Tej Pratap Yadav throughout the meeting. 

“All is not well between these two Lalu Yadav’s sons after the results of recent LS elections in which RJD did not win even a single seat,” remarked a senior RJD leader anonymously.

Tejashwi Yadav remained conspicuous by his absence at the party’s foundation function on Friday but attended the meeting of national executive committee.

