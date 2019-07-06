Home Nation

Probe ordered after dhoti-clad octogenarian denied entry in Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express 

Identified as seer Ram Awadh Das of Musepur Thuratia village in Barabanki, had a confirmed ticket in Kanpur-Delhi Reverse Shatabdi.

Published: 06th July 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Train,Railways

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major embarrassment to Indian Railways, the coach attendant and GRP jawan deployed in Delhi-bound Kanpur-New Delhi Reverse Shatabdi Express denied a dhoti-clad octogenarian entry into the coach despite he had a seat reserved. 

However, taking cognizance of the issue, higher authorities of Railway, on Saturday, ordered a probe into the incident which happened in Etawah on Thursday.

Identified as seer Ram Awadh Das of Musepur Thuratia village in Barabanki, had a confirmed ticket in Kanpur-Delhi Reverse Shatabdi. When the 82-year-old dhoti-clad seer tried to board the train at Etawah station on Thursday at 7:40 am, the coach attendant and guard stopped him.  As the express train stops just for two minutes in Etawah, it left at 7:42 am.

Having denied entry, the seer went to the station master and lodged a complaint accusing the Government Railways Police (GRP) cop of not letting him board the superfast train as he was dressed ‘differently’. He then took a bus to Ghaziabad.

Later talking to media persons, Das said he was shocked as if it was India of British era. As per sources, he was going to his followers in Ghaziabad.

Now the railway authorities have set up a probe into the incident, However, they were claiming that the old man had boarded a wrong coach and was sent to his coach but he failed to reach in time and train left.

As per the North Central railway authorities, it was not discrimination. It would be wrong to call it discrimination over clothes.  

Ram Awadh Das had a reservation in coach C-2 and his seat number was 71. He was trying to board the generator coach. The RPF jawan deputed in generator coach asked him to go to his coach but he could not reach owing to his old age. He missed the train as Etawah is just two-minute stop, said the authorities.

The sources in NCR PR office claimed that Etawah Station Master tried to help him take Magadh Express till Delhi but he refused as Magadh did not stop at Ghaziabad.

The railway authorities also claimed that the coach conductor, coach attendant and GRP jawan would be questioned in the matter by senior railway officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express  Shatabdi Express
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp