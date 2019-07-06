Home Nation

Punjab sisters write letter with blood to President Kovind, seek help in 'false cases' filed against them

In the letter, the girls claimed that complainants have been threatening them on the pretext of the Kabutarbaazi and cheating cases registered against them and said that they have been living in fear.

Published: 06th July 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Letter with blood

One of the two girls showing the letter written to President Kovind. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MOGA: Two girls from Punjab's Moga city have written a letter with their blood to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his help in the "false cases" filed against them.

In the letter, the duo has claimed that complainants have been threatening them on the pretext of the Kabutarbaazi and cheating cases registered against them and said that they have been living in fear for so long. They also demanded euthanasia for the whole family if they do not get justice.

Speaking to ANI, the girls - Nisha and Aman Jot Kaur - said, "Two false cases of Kabutarbaazi and cheating and fraud have been filed against us under Section of 420 the Indian Penal Code. We have been urging police to investigate the matter as we have been trapped in false cases but they are not listening to us."

"We have demanded euthanasia for the whole family if we do not receive justice," they said.

Meanwhile, Moga Police DSP Kuljinder Singh denied the allegations levelled against the police by the two girls.

He said that criminal cases are registered against these girls and investigation in the matter is underway.

"These two came to me and told me that they do financial work. They received a check on the basis of security and another party filed a case as they considered them as agents, who have given money to send their son abroad."

"I have heard they have sent a letter to the president but I have not received any official information in this regard. We will resolve the case soon. It took time as complainants are not helping in the investigation even after we sent them a summons," he added.

