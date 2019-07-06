Home Nation

Rahul gets bail in another defamation case; accuses Modi government of hounding dissenters

Gandhi alleged that he was being targeted for raising his voice against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP-RSS combine, and vowed to continue his fight.

Published: 06th July 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to media after appearing in civil court in connection with a defamation case filed against him by senior state BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Patna Saturday July 6 2019. | PTI

By PTI

PATNA: Former president of Congress party Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Saturday in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. The BJP leader filed the case against Rahul Gandhi over his (Gandhi) remark: ‘Be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, all have a common surname. Why all thieves have Modi surname?’.

Rahul Gandhi, having come out from the court, said: “My fight to save the Constitution will continue undeterred. I will continue standing for the rights of poor and farmers without being intimidated a bit”.

Speaking to the media, he said: “Whoever dares to stand or raise voice against RSS and Narendra Modi’s ideologies is either attacked or court cases are slapped upon him”.

Rahul Gandhi also assured that inspite of allegations and accusations being slapped against him, he will still be “committed to the causes of common people."

Slamming the Narendra Modi led NDA-II government, he said, the government is trying to ‘crush the concerns of poor’ and ‘suppress the voices’, which are raised for the rights of people.

“I will continue going wherever I shall have to go for the poor people,” he averred. 

Later, after being granted bail, Rahul Gandhi reached a restaurant at Patna's famous Maurya Lok, where he ate idli-dosa with some of his party leaders. He talked to a boy Rohan, who was also sitting and eating Idli-dosa with his family members and encouraged the boy to study seriously. 

Rahul Gandhi also posed for pictures with some others in the restaurant. When he came out from the restaurant, he was requested collectively by hundreds of party supporters to reconsider his decision of resignation, he outrightly rejected the demand and said his stand on resignation was the same.

Earlier, outside the court, a group of 12 parties’ youth leaders threatened to commit self immolation collectively if Rahul Gandhi did not withdrew his resignation as the president of Congress.  

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress BJP Sushil Kumar Modi RSS
Comments

