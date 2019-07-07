Home Nation

12 held for running illegal slaughterhouses seen eating bananas en route to jail in Aligarh

In a video, the accused were seen walking on the streets with handcuffs, eating bananas and throwing the peels on the road.

Published: 07th July 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

The accused were seen having bananas while being taken to the jail by two constables

the accused were seen having bananas while being taken to the jail by two constables (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

ALIGARH: Aligarh Police has conducted a raid at an illegal slaughterhouse being run on the premises of a Hind Agro factory and arrested 12 people in connection with the matter.

A bizarre video of the accused being taken to jail has surfaced, wherein the 12 men, who were arrested by two constables on Saturday, were seen walking on the streets with handcuffs, eating bananas and throwing the peels on the road.

Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samaniya said, "Some slaughtered calves were found. 65 buffaloes were ready to be slaughtered. 65 two-wheelers, 14 four-wheelers and 1 truck have been seized. We got to know that they were given bananas and chana(chickpea)."

Meanwhile, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said the Civil Lines Circle Officer has been asked to probe the matter. "In a video, all accused were seen having bananas while being taken to jail by two constables. Civil Lines Circle Officer has been asked to investigate the matter," Kulhari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh slaughterhouse raid Aligarh illegal slaughterhouse Aligarh raid banana Aligarh Police
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp