150 hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating prasad in Assam

According to the village head, the villagers started feeling unwell after taking 'prasad' at a religious programme.

Published: 07th July 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RANGAI: At least 150 people, including women and children, have been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kamrup district, officials said.

The incident occurred at Lenga village near North Guwahati in Kamrup district on Saturday night. According to the village head, the villagers started feeling unwell after taking 'prasad' at a religious programme.

The 150 people were admitted to a government hospital in Amangaon on Saturday night after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning such as stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

The condition of two persons was critical following which they were referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the officials said.

Officials said, those hospitalised were out of danger but have been kept under observation.

