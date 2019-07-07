Bihar prohibition: 41 'reckless' cops debarred from postings and promotions for next 10 years

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police headquarters on Saturday has debarred promotions and postings of 41 cops including 21 inspector-ranked officials for the next 10 years for being reckless and negligent when it comes to checking supply and sale of liquor, despite prohibition being effected in the state since 2016.

CM Nitish Kumar, who imposed the prohibition in Bihar in April 2016, had instructed the state police to maintain zero tolerance on the same.

Despite CM's strong stand, sale and supply of liquor has been going on with impunity.

The state government has also received a number of complaints from locals against lax police personnel who are not arresting the liquor mafias.

Following a number of complaints, inquiries were conducted against cops. The headquarters have barred the accused cops from getting promotions and postings to key posts in the department.

The 41 penalised officials are posted across 16 districts including Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Siwan.

Meanwhile, 10 cops have been suspended in Patna when they failed to show up at a recent oath taking ceremony organised by the police department on prohibition.

Official sources have said that over 15 cops including some SHOs were arrested and sent to jail on charges of either being associated with liquor mafia or keeping liquor illegal.