Home Nation

Cabinet Secretary calls for meeting on USD 5 trillion economy roadmap

Eight secretaries forming several groups - social, health, finance and economic - will deliberate on a roadmap to achieve the target and which department will do what.

Published: 07th July 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha has called for a meeting on Monday to discuss the vision, policy intervention, investment and departmental responsibilities towards achieving the target of a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 as it was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she unveiled the 2019-2020 Union Budget.

Sinha has called for the meeting where eight secretaries forming several groups - social, health, finance and economic - will deliberate on a roadmap to achieve the target and which department will do what. The finance group comprises the Finance, Revenue, Expenditure, DFS, MCA, DIPAM and DPE secretaries. The groups will holistically see which sector can contribute to year plan as well as in the mid term till 2022, official sources said.

While unveiling the Budget on Friday, Sitharaman said, "From USD 1.85 trillion in 2014, the economy has reached $2.7 trillion mark. We can very well reach $5 trillion in the next few years." The road to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 would need investment in infrastructure, digital economy and initiatives to be proposed for kick-starting the virtuous cycle of investments, the Budget said.

The Economic Survey has pegged a GDP growth rate of 7 per cent for FY20, up from 6.8 per cent in the previous fiscal. And to achieve the $5 trillion economy, the Survey has laid a roa map where it says India must grow at 8 per cent. In the last last fiscal due to a slowing growth and investment as well as demand and consumption, the economy hit a rough patch of a five-year-low growth of 6.8 per cent.

The Economic Survey portends bright prospects for economic growth. The Survey said its theme is about enabling a "shifting of gears", "to achieve the objective of becoming $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, as laid down by the Prime Minister".

For this, "India needs to sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8 per cent". "It makes the case for investment, especially private investment as key driver, that drives demand, creates capacity, increases labour productivity, introduces new technology and generate jobs," the Survey added.

It also suggested that "exports must form an integral part of the growth model because higher savings preclude domestic consumption as the driver of final demand". But the Budget did not mention any steps to boost exports.

The Survey stated "a virtuous cycle or a vicious cycle". It says "when the economy is in a virtuous cycle, investment, productivity growth, job creation, demand and exports feed into each other and enable animal spirits in the economy to thrive".

It also discusses the case of growth stories in China, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea to highlight the issue of Gross Capital Formation - savings and investments contributing to GDP in these countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Sinha Cabinet secretary India USD 5 trillion economy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp