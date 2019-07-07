Home Nation

Delhi HC to hear Monday plea seeking Uniform Civil Code

The court had issued notice to the Home Ministry and Law Commission on May 31 but neither has filed a response as of now.

Published: 07th July 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (Photo | File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking formulation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The court had issued notice to the Home Ministry and Law Commission on May 31 but neither has filed a response as of now.

A Division Bench of then Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi had listed the matter for hearing on July 8.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

In his plea, Upadhyay sought direction to the government to set up a judicial commission or a high level expert committee to draft within three months the UCC in the spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution, while considering the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions.

He also sought direction to publish the draft on a government website for at least 60 days to allow for extensive public debate and feedback.

The PIL sought direction to the Law Commission to draft the UCC and direction to the government to secure gender justice, gender equality and dignity of women.

In his plea, Upadhyay said: "The objective of Article 44 is to introduce a common civil code, which is essential to promote fraternity, unity and national integration. It proceeds on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilised society."

He asserted that the Constitution guaranteed freedom of conscience and of religion while divesting religion from personal laws and social relations and from laws governing inheritance, succession and marriage just as it has been done even in Muslim countries like Turkey and Egypt.

"The object of Article 44 is not to encroach upon religious liberties guaranteed under Article 25," the plea said.

Upadhyay added that the several enactments, which had been made by Parliament since independence on marriage, succession, adoption and guardianship, related only to Hindus (including Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs) in the name of the Hindu Code.

He argued that these enactments excluded Muslims, who were the major slice of the minority communities and who most vociferously objected to a common civil code.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Uniform Civil Code
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp