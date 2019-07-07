Home Nation

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre apprehended

The forces launched a well-coordinated operation after receiving a specific input regarding NSCN (IM) cadres camping in village Kekru Naga and carrying out illegal extortion in Nagba.

By ANI

IMPHAL: Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

The security forces launched a well-coordinated operation after receiving a specific input regarding NSCN (IM) cadres camping in village Kekru Naga and carrying out illegal extortion in general area Nungba, a well-coordinated operation was launched on Friday night.

However, seeing the troops advancing toward their camp, the cadres fled leaving a huge amount of arms, ammunition, tents, uniform and other warlike stores. Subsequent search led to the apprehension of an active cadre of NSCN(IM) who had discarded his uniform and was trying to merge with the local population, a Defence Ministry release said. Recoveries include one M16 with 125 rounds, one SLR, 26 rounds of AK and other warlike stores.

According to a Defence Ministry release, the Security Forces are working closely in synergy with police, intelligence agencies, civil administration and the local populace to identify such unauthorized hideouts. Immediate action is being taken to identify and dismantle such undesignated NSCN (IM) camps in Manipur and to stop atrocities as well as illegal activities of these cadres. The operations are still on.

