Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

Keshav Chand Yadav, who hails from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh was appointed the Youth Congress chief in May last year.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Keshav Chand Yadav (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Yadav wrote, "I joined politics after being inspired by your vision for development and welfare of India. It is just because of your revolutionary step to inculcate one of the finest democratic process in IYC that a common man like me could make a stand in politics. Sir, as you are well aware that I toiled from being a social worker to block level party worker and presently the National President of IYC."

READ MORE | 'I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi': Milind Deora quits as Mumbai Congress chief

He added, "But now after giving a serious thought on the current political scenario and to stand by your fight and cause, I do hereby take the full responsibility of the 2019 electoral defeat and tender my resignation from my current post. I have always been and will continue to serve the party as a dedicated and responsible worker of the Congress."

Keshav Chand Yadav, who hails from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh was appointed the Youth Congress chief in May last year. He had been the national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress and was in charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Rahul Gandhi himself had resigned from the post of Congress president recently. 

