Inter-state gang of gold robbers busted in Bihar, firearms, hemp recovered

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police Sunday busted an interstate gang of gold-robbers wanted for several heists in Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and several other states.

After a month of electronic survillance, the police arrested two of the gang members from Vaishali district with a stock of illegal firearms and bundles of hemp worth Rs 3 lakh.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Vaishali, M S Dhillon said, "Mohhamad Mehraz, 45, the kingpin of interstate active gang of professional gold robbers, and one of his accomplices identified as Indrajeet Kumar were arrested from their hideout near Jaduha in Hajipur Town. They had come to Bihar to organise other gang members and conduct gold heists. The had also planned a loot Muthoot Gold Finance company in Surat where they were staying temporarily."

The most shocking fact that came to the fore during initial interrogation was that Mohhamed Mehraz has no permanent address and has been carrying a fake Adhaar card for a while.

The police said that Meharaz was involved in many gold heists in Delhi, West Bengal and in several other states. He along with his some accomplices had sold gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Kolkata after looting gold at a jewellery shop in hajipur.

Dhillon said the modus operandi of the jewellery heists was to reach SUV was being used to reach the shops masqueranding as bonafide customers.

"Each of the members of this busted inter state gang of gold robbers has been commiting crimes suitably dressed like an affluent customer. After seeing gold, diamond and silver made jewellery , they suddenly used to take the staff and the owner of shops captive at gun points", said the police.