Low-lying areas flooded after heavy overnight rains in Nashik

While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district.

Published: 07th July 2019 01:42 PM

Representational Image. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: Overnight heavy rains in Nashik district of Maharashtra caused water-logging in several low- lying areas and inundated some roads, officials said Sunday.

While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district, which was facing acute water shortage before the monsoon, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter, deputy civic commissioner Mahesh Doiphode said.

While some residents were initially not willing to vacate their huts and demanded permanent houses, theylater agreed after the civic and police officials spoke to them, he said.

Some of the tehsils in the district received good rainfall in the last 24 hours, as per the local meteorological department sources.

The tribal-dominated Igatpuri tehsil recorded 170 mm rain, followed by Trimbakeshwar-135 mm, Peint-105 mm, Surgana-104.2 mm, Dindori-34 mm and Nashik-29.5 mm, they added.

