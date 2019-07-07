Home Nation

NCP leader Kailash Ramchandani arrested for Gadchiroli Naxal attack

NCP's Gadchiroli unit president Ravindra Wasekar said Ramchandani will be sacked from the party.

Published: 07th July 2019 01:15 PM

Mangled remains of a police vehicle carrying 16 security personnel that was allegedly blasted by Maoists using IED in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on 1 May 2019.

Mangled remains of a police vehicle carrying 16 security personnel that was allegedly blasted by Maoists using IED in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on 1 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GADCHIROLI (MAHARASHTRA): One of the eight people arrested in connection with the Naxal attack that took place in Gadchiroli district on May 1 has been identified as a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Kailash Ramchandani, who last held the post of Tehsil unit president, is among the eight people arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack in which 15 policemen and a civilian were killed.

NCP's Gadchiroli unit president Ravindra Wasekar said Ramchandani will be sacked from the party. "He has been with us since the time of the foundation of the party. He worked on several posts in the party. Currently, he does not hold any post," Wasekar said on Sunday.

"Ramchandani was removed from the post of Kurkheda Tehsil unit president in March due to dormancy. We will immediately take action, sacking him from the party," he added. The accused leader will remain in police custody till July 12.

Fifteen policemen and a driver had lost their lives after their vehicle was ripped apart in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals here. The policemen, who were part of Quick Reaction Team, along with the driver were en-route to Burada area in north Gadchiroli from Kurkheda Police Station when it was ambushed around 12:30 pm on May 1. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe in the attack from the state police.

