OPDs across Haryana's Karnal shut after doctor shot dead

Dr Rajiv Gupta was on his way to his new Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal when three masked bike-borne miscreants shot at him.  

By Express News Service

The sensational murder of renowned doctor and social worker Rajiv Gupta in Karnal led to protests across all OPDs in the assembly constituency and hometown of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Gupta was shot dead at point-blank range by three bike-borne masked miscreants when he was on his way to his new Amritdhara Hospital at ITI square in his car. 

The police have arrested a former employee in connection to the murder. 

According to the eyewitnesses, miscreants fired three bullets. Gupta, who sustained two bullets on his chest, was rushed to the hospital to by his driver. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

Director General of police Manoj Yadav reached the crime spot to review the ongoing investigation. "We have taken some people into custody and are verifying the facts," the top cop told the media. Superintendent of Police Surender Singh Bhoria said that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. “We have rounded up some people,” he said.

Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala also reached the hospital and condemned the incident.

Confirming that some people have been arrested in this connection, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today termed the murder as an unfortunate incident and appealed to the doctors to resume work.

