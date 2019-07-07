Home Nation

Two prisoners escape Uttar Pradesh jail, one gets run over by train

Ramanand, who had been serving a life term after being convicted for murder, got run over by a train while he was trying to board it.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

ETAWAH: Two prisoners escaped from the Etawah district jail in Uttar Pradesh by climbing the boundary wall early Sunday, with police saying one of them died after he was apparently run over by a train.

A railway line runs on the rear side of the jail.

Ramanand and Chandra Prakash, both of whom were serving life sentences in separate murder cases, escaped from the jail around 2 am, using iron rods and tree branches to climb over the walls, an official said.

The incident came to light an hour later when deputy jailor Jagdish Prasad went on a routine inspection, following which a search was launched for the two inmates, Jail Superintendent Raj Kishor Singh said.

"It was during this (search) that the railway police informed (us) about a person being run down by a train.

The person was identified as Ramanand (45)," Singh said.

Prima facie Ramanand was run over when he tried to hurriedly board a train, the Jail Superintendent said, adding that efforts are on to nab Chandra Prakash.

Singh admitted lapses on the part of the jail administration and promised action against those found guilty.

District Magistrate Jitendra Bahadur Singh and the senior superintendent of police visited the jail.

"Laxity was found on the part of officials on duty from midnight to 4 am.

How was an iron-cutter sneaked inside the jail?" the district magistrate said.

The official said a magisterial probe has been ordered and a report sent to the state government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (Jails), Kanpur Range, V P Tripathi has reached the spot and suspended head warden and three jail wardens for the "serious lapse".

"It is a case of serious lapse. Prime facie lapses are on the part of the head warden and three jail wardens, who have been suspended. If any other jail official is found guilty, then action will also be initiated against them," Tripathi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Prisonbreak prisoners escape jail
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp