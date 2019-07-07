Home Nation

UP man reports wife's rape, but police accuse him of false complaint and torture him

Three miscreants, who were in a car, waylaid the couple, kidnapped the wife and took turns to gang rape her. The husband was beaten till he lost consciousness.

By IANS

MAINPURI: In a shocking incident of police brutality, a man was allegedly given third-degree torture by the Uttar Pradesh police personnel after he approached them to file a complaint against kidnapping and rape of his wife.

The incident took place in the district of Mainpuri, which is the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to reports, the incident took place under Bichhwan police station when the victim and his wife were travelling towards Mainpuri on a two-wheeler.

Three miscreants, who were in a car, waylaid the couple, kidnapped the wife and took turns to gang rape her. The husband was beaten till he lost consciousness and the wife was later found a few kilometres from the spot.

When the woman's husband gained consciousness and dialled the police helpline number, the officials only reached the spot to accuse him of filing a false complaint.

They assaulted him and levelled wild allegations against the man.

The policemen also broke two of his fingers. They accused the victim of even "murdering his wife" and calling them to lodge a false complaint.

The wife later managed to reach the police station and narrated her ordeal.

Though police have filed a case of kidnapping and sexual assault on the woman's complaint, no action has been taken against the policemen who assaulted the man.

The senior police officials of the district are shying away from taking responsibility from acknowledging such a shocking incident from their district.

 

