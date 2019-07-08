Home Nation

25 booked for ransacking local Congress unit office in Thane

A Congress leader from Thane city complained to the police that when he went to open the party office in Wagle Estate area here on Sunday, he found its lock changed and tar smeared on its board.

Published: 08th July 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A party supporter waves congress flag. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Nearly 25 people, including women, have been booked for allegedly ransacking an office of the local Congress unit here in Maharashtra, police said Monday.

A Congress leader from Thane city complained to the police that when he went to open the party office in Wagle Estate area here on Sunday, he found its lock changed and tar smeared on its board, a police spokesperson said.

At that time, a group of people, including around 20 women, came over there and told him to leave the place, claiming it was their premises, she said quoting the complaint.

When on the Congress leader's insistence those people opened the office, he found the furniture and other things allegedly stolen from there, she said.

Based on the complaint, offences under various sections for house-trespass, mischief, unlawful assembly, rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation were registered against 25 people, including women, she said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Office Vandalization in Thane
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp