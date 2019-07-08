Home Nation

56-year old cardiologist’s murder sparks outrage in Haryana's Karnal

The main accused, Pawan, who was a former employee at a hospital was owned by the doctor, along with his two accomplices have been arrested, the police said.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 10:10 AM

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who represents the Karnal assembly segment, termed the murder of renowned cardiologist 56-year old Rajiv Gupta an unfortunate incident, claiming that strict directions had been issued to the police to ensure such incidents do not happen in future.

All OPDs at hospitals in Karnal have been shut down as a mark of protest against the murder of Gupta, who was shot dead at point-blank range by three motorcycle-borne masked killers in the area on Saturday.

Khattar visited the hospital where Gupta was admitted and appealed to the doctors to resume OPD work. He also met the doctor’s family on Sunday.

The main accused, Pawan, who was a former employee at a hospital was owned by the doctor, along with his two accomplices have been arrested, the police said. Pawan, Raman and Shiv Kumar, were nabbed from the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, the officer said.

According to the police, Pawan, who worked as a dialysis technician, revealed that he was terminated from services last December.

Pawan was apparently upset as he could not get a job anywhere till now because of the alleged influence of the doctor, the officer said.

Police also recovered a .32 bore locally-made gun from the accused.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the BJP Government and said that it had ‘failed’ in ensuring the safety of people.

“Criminals are ruling the roost and law and order situation has collapsed,’’ he tweeted.

