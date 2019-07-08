Home Nation

'Aghast' at Congress disarray since Rahul quit, honour the 'intelligent man's decision: Karan Singh

The party veteran said that Rahul Gandhi was a man of honour and principle, and urged the party to let him resign as Congress chief and start taking necessary decisions.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called for “young blood” to be infused in the Congress, veteran party leader and former J&K governor Karan Singh said “a month was wasted in pleading with him to take back his resignation”.

The Congress has recently seen a spate of resignations after party president Rahul Gandhi quit from his post.

The veteran leader also had some advice for the ‘confused’ party. On Monday, Singh said an interim president and four working presidents should be appointed at the earliest and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should meet as soon as possible under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh.

“The vice presidents could be each in charge of a zone — north, south, east and west. This will enable the introduction of younger people into positions of authority,” he said.

Karan Singh also slammed fellow partymen and said he was aghast at the confusion and disorientation prevailing in the party since Rahul’s resignation on May 25.

“Instead of honouring his bold decision, a month was wasted in pleading with him to take back his resignation which, as a man of honour and integrity, he should not have been pressurised to do,” he said pointing out that there was no alternative in place six weeks after the Gandhi scion quit the party post.

Singh’s suggestions come at a time when there are reports that there could be a tussle between the young and old guard during the revamp. Sources said the party is looking to bring in young guns such as Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora as vice-presidents.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders – Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge – have emerged as frontrunners to replace Rahul.Owning responsibility for the Lok Sabha drubbing, Rahul had tendered his resignation.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

After tendering his resignation from the post of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit his erstwhile parliamentary constituency Amethi on July 10.

He will first reach Lucknow and then proceed to Gauriganj in Amethi by road. Rahul is likely to meet Congress workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a programme at Shiv Mahesh College. He is also likely to assess reasons for his party’s humiliating defeat in the general elections in UP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karan Singh Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi resignation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp