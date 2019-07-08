'Aghast' at Congress disarray since Rahul quit, honour the 'intelligent man's decision: Karan Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called for “young blood” to be infused in the Congress, veteran party leader and former J&K governor Karan Singh said “a month was wasted in pleading with him to take back his resignation”.

The Congress has recently seen a spate of resignations after party president Rahul Gandhi quit from his post.

The veteran leader also had some advice for the ‘confused’ party. On Monday, Singh said an interim president and four working presidents should be appointed at the earliest and the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should meet as soon as possible under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh.

“The vice presidents could be each in charge of a zone — north, south, east and west. This will enable the introduction of younger people into positions of authority,” he said.

Karan Singh also slammed fellow partymen and said he was aghast at the confusion and disorientation prevailing in the party since Rahul’s resignation on May 25.

“Instead of honouring his bold decision, a month was wasted in pleading with him to take back his resignation which, as a man of honour and integrity, he should not have been pressurised to do,” he said pointing out that there was no alternative in place six weeks after the Gandhi scion quit the party post.

Singh’s suggestions come at a time when there are reports that there could be a tussle between the young and old guard during the revamp. Sources said the party is looking to bring in young guns such as Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora as vice-presidents.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders – Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge – have emerged as frontrunners to replace Rahul.Owning responsibility for the Lok Sabha drubbing, Rahul had tendered his resignation.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

After tendering his resignation from the post of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit his erstwhile parliamentary constituency Amethi on July 10.

He will first reach Lucknow and then proceed to Gauriganj in Amethi by road. Rahul is likely to meet Congress workers at Gauriganj over a meal and will attend a programme at Shiv Mahesh College. He is also likely to assess reasons for his party’s humiliating defeat in the general elections in UP.