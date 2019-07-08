Centre adopts four-pronged approach in Kashmir to tackle militancy, separatists

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After announcing 5Cs policy to deal with Kashmir in 2017, the Centre has now adopted a four-pronged strategy to tackle militancy, separatists and usher in development and good governance in J&K.

The four-pronged strategy includes going tough against militants, discrediting separatists, isolating regional parties (National Conference and PDP) and ushering in a new era of development.

The new strategy seems to be the brainchild of Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state in June. Sources said during his meeting with security officials, the home minister stressed for going “all-out” against militants.

On the development front, he told officials that money is no constraint and developmental activities should speed up in the state, especially in the Valley to give a feel to the people that the Centre wants to give top priority to the development of Kashmir.

The week-long first-of-its-kind “Back to Village” programme, organized by the administration, is also seen as an attempt to improve the governance in the state.

Shah during his two-day visit did not meet any mainstream politician, whether from National Conference, PDP and Congress. Sources said after isolating the separatist leaders by arresting the top separatists, the Central government is now moving to phase-II of its crackdown against separatists.

“It (Centre) wants to discredit the separatist leaders in Valley so that people raise questions over their credibility,” they said.