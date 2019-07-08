Home Nation

Despite Lok Sabha poll debacle, Digvijaya makes Bhopal his ‘karya shetra’

Making his intentions clear the septuagenarian Congress leader said on Sunday that he has applied for being registered as a voter in Bhopal.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Undeterred by the drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal constituency, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has zeroed in on making the state capital as his “karya-shetra” (work area).

Making his intentions clear the septuagenarian Congress leader said on Sunday that he has applied for being registered as a voter in Bhopal.

“A few months back, when I decided to contest from Bhopal, I had made it amply clear that irrespective of whether I win or lose the poll battle, the Bhopal parliamentary constituency would be my karya-shetra (work area) in future, which I’m still committed to,” Singh told journalists in Bhopal.

“I decided to remain registered voter in Raghogarh in Guna district during the Lok Sabha polls as it was too late to get self registered as voter in Bhopal. But, now I’ve applied for registration as voter of Bhopal to ensure that there are no problems next time,” said Singh, dropping hints about his political future from the same Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat which has been a BJP citadel since 1989 had turned into one of the hottest seats in the 2019 general elections owing to Digvijaya Singh being battling against 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

However, despite a well-planned poll campaign, Singh (who was the state’s CM between 1993 and 2003) suffered a humiliating defeat against the political greenhorn Thakur by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

Singh also maintained that he was against felling of trees for development.

“I’m totally against cutting trees, but support idea of relocating them”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Congress
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp