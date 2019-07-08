Despite Lok Sabha poll debacle, Digvijaya makes Bhopal his ‘karya shetra’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Undeterred by the drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal constituency, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has zeroed in on making the state capital as his “karya-shetra” (work area).

Making his intentions clear the septuagenarian Congress leader said on Sunday that he has applied for being registered as a voter in Bhopal.

“A few months back, when I decided to contest from Bhopal, I had made it amply clear that irrespective of whether I win or lose the poll battle, the Bhopal parliamentary constituency would be my karya-shetra (work area) in future, which I’m still committed to,” Singh told journalists in Bhopal.

“I decided to remain registered voter in Raghogarh in Guna district during the Lok Sabha polls as it was too late to get self registered as voter in Bhopal. But, now I’ve applied for registration as voter of Bhopal to ensure that there are no problems next time,” said Singh, dropping hints about his political future from the same Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat which has been a BJP citadel since 1989 had turned into one of the hottest seats in the 2019 general elections owing to Digvijaya Singh being battling against 2008 Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

However, despite a well-planned poll campaign, Singh (who was the state’s CM between 1993 and 2003) suffered a humiliating defeat against the political greenhorn Thakur by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

Singh also maintained that he was against felling of trees for development.

“I’m totally against cutting trees, but support idea of relocating them”, he said.