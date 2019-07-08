Home Nation

'FIR stupid, cops didn't do a dope test': Subramanian Swamy on cocaine remark against Rahul

A Congress leader stated that Swamy’s statement on Rahul taking cocaine and that he will fail a dope test is intended to insult him despite knowing the false remark can provoke enmity between parties.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A day after the case was registered by Chhattisgarh police against the  BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, the latter reacting to it called the FIR against him as “stupid because the police did not do a dope test to verify the truth".

“I am surprised that the Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against me for allegedly saying that RG is a consumer of cocaine hence created disorder in Congress.  This FIR is stupid because the police didn’t do a Dope test to verify the truth”, the BJP leader tweeted.  

A Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal lodged a complaint at Pathalgaon police station against the BJP leader. The Congress leader stated that Swamy’s statement on Rahul Gandhi taking cocaine and that he will fail a dope test is intended to insult him despite knowing the remark was false and can provoke enmity between political parties. “Such statement can disturb peace among the people,” Agrawal asserted in his complaint.

The Congress party has condemned the statement. "It’s absolutely baseless and unacceptable. He (Swamy) has no moral or legal right to disrespect Rahulji and the Congress party”, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, the Chhattisgarh Congress media cell chairman.

The FIR has been registered under Section 504 of the IPC (to insult intentionally to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (to provoke or incite any community or class of persons) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life).  

