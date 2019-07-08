Ghaziabad: Elderly couple allege torture by son, daughter-in-law

Home Nation

GHAZIABAD: An elderly couple on Sunday made a video in which they have requested the police and society to rescue them from the mental torture caused to them by their son and daughter-in-law.

Inderjeet and Pushpa stay with their family on MM Road in DLF Ankur Vihar. Indrajeet is a heart patient while Pushpa is suffering from Arthritis.

The couple lamented in the video that they had raised their son, gave him a good education and enabled him to land up a decent job. They said they conducted their son's marriage with grandeur, but after marriage, the son wants to extricate the elderly couple from their property.

They also said in the video that they had cancelled all property rights that their son could have claimed in November 2018. Even then the son and daughter-in-law are not leaving their home.

