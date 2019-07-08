Government officers to get training on implementing SC, ST welfare plans

Ritwika Mitra By

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s Dr Ambedkar International Centre along with the Niti Ayog will start a programme to train nodal officers across states for effective implementation of SC/ST sub-plans.

The allocated funds are meant for the welfare of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes' people.

According to the 2011 Census, scheduled caste makes up to 16.6 per cent of the country’s population and the proportion of scheduled tribes is 8.6 per cent.

The government will tie up with Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore and Harvard Kennedy School to run a part of the module there.

The Centre had written to all states recently in order to approach the nodal officers across districts and to train them on how the potential of the utilisation of SC/ST plans can be utilised.

However, five states have responded to Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) till now.

The states include Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In the first phase, DAIC will train nodal officers from across 30 districts in Karnataka over a three-week- period.