Lucknow Municipal Corporation to give employment to beggars based on educational qualifications

Lucknow Municipal Commissioner said that the civic body was carrying out a spot survey in the city and the details of the homeless people would be compiled in two-three days.

By ANI

LUCKNOW: In a bid to rehabilitate beggars and improve the ease of their life, the local municipal corporation has decided to give employment to them on the basis of their educational qualifications.

"Based on their educational qualifications, beggars will be given employment. We will also try to rehabilitate the street children," Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) Commissioner Indra Mani Tripathi said.

"Physically handicapped beggars will be put in the shelter homes and the able-bodied ones will be assigned civic duties," added Tripathi.

He said that the civic body was carrying out a spot survey in the city and the details of the homeless people would be compiled in two-three days.

Only recently Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the LMC to identify beggars in the state capital and move them to shelter homes as a part of the rehabilitation of the destitute.

Tripathi said: "The duties given to beggars will include collecting user charges for door-to-door garbage collection from the households in the city. Some of them will be assigned to do daily sanitation work as well."

Navin Sahu, an LMC worker, said: "We are collecting all details from the beggars. Few people have come forward and volunteered to enroll themselves in the drive. A report will be prepared and sent to the top authorities for further action."

