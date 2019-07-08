Home Nation

Muslim women harassed by landlord for taking BJP membership in Uttar Pradesh

The woman was saved from the landlord when the police and BJP women’s wing workers reached her house.

Image for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Muslim woman from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly harassed, tortured and asked to move out of the house by her landlord on Sunday for taking the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The woman was saved from the landlord when the police and BJP women’s wing workers reached her house. The woman has been identified as Gulistana. She claimed that her landlord Sultan Jarraha misbehaved with her and asked her to vacate the place.

“Even landlord’s wife Madina and his son Salman intimidated me, beat me up and threatened me with dire consequences for taking BJP membership,” Gulistan said while interacting with media persons on Monday. She said, "I joined BJP yesterday. When my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me. He along with his wife and son beat me up and used foul language asking me to vacate immediately."

Aligarh's Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said that a case has been registered in the matter.
He said, "Prima facie it appears that the mother of landlord had demanded Rs 4,000 from Gulistana for the electricity bill, following which they had an argument over Gulistana joining a political party."

Gulistana had taken BJP membership along with a number of Muslim women in the presence of animal husbandry minister Lakshmi Narain Chaudhary at Raghunath palace on GT Road in Aligarh on the inaugural day of BJP’s mega membership.

Gulistan stays in ADA Colony on rent while her husband Shakil works in Delhi. “Landlord's wife Madina and son Salman got furious on getting the information of Gulistan taking BJP membership. They allegedly beat her up and asked her to convert and adopt Hinduism. They also tried to force her out of the house,” said a police source.

However, the local sources claimed that when BJP women’s wing leader Rubi Arif Khan got to know, she thronged the spot with BJP workers and informed the Delhi Gate police station about the incident. On the basis of the complaint submitted by the victim, the police lodged an FIR against landlord Sultan Jarraha, his wife Madina and son Salman.

All three were booked under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Even the landlord’s son Salman was arrested by the police.

