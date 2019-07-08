Home Nation

Naked dance, human sacrifice bid: 'Hidden treasure' drove Assam teacher to perform bizarre ritual

A sorcerer had told Jadav Saharia that sacrificing a three-year-old girl and dancing naked with his family during the ritual would help him lay his hand on gold beneath his family temple.

Published: 08th July 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam science teacher Jadav Saharia, accused of attempting human sacrifice, had resorted to the bizarre ritual apparently in his hunt for hidden treasure.

He was allegedly ready to sacrifice a three-year-old girl and danced naked with his family members and relatives during the ritual, lured by the dream of pots of gold beneath his family temple.

A local “tantric” had told Saharia that the ritual would help him lay his hand on the hidden treasure.

“Tantric Ramesh Saharia had prescribed the ritual saying hidden treasure lay buried underneath our Shiva temple,” Saharia told reporters at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“Now, I understand it was a conspiracy hatched by him and others to capture my property,” he said.

Saharia, his son Pulakesh (29) and a nephew (16) were injured when the police opened fire on them as they went berserk during the ritual at their Kushalipara residence in northern Assam’s Udalguri district. 

While Pulakesh, a graduate in computer application, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, the two others were undergoing treatment at the GMCH. They were said to be out of danger.

Eight people, including some women, had taken part in the ritual and all of them were nude. They were found behaving unnaturally for hours together. The locals alleged the family had plans to sacrifice the minor.

A relative of the teacher, who took part in the ritual, said Pulakesh had stripped first and he forced the others to follow suit.

“I visited the house the previous day and when I was planning to return home, they insisted I stay back. After we had tea the next morning, I don’t know why we started following everything that Pulakesh said. He was armed with an axe and he had destroyed the valuables one after another and set the house on fire,” she said.

The police had briefly detained Saharia’s wife and the others.

“The police have kept them under observation. The tantric has gone underground and the police are searching for him,” Udalguri Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate), Dilip Kumar Das, told this newspaper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam teacher Jadav Saharia Human Sacrifice Black magic hidden treasure
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp