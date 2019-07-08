Home Nation

Punjab Congress MLA Kuljit Nagra resigns as AICC secretary

AICC general secretary for western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Mumbai Congress chief, Milind Deora, both Gandhi's confidants, resigned from their posts on Sunday.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra (Photo | Facebook)

Punjab Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib assembly segment in Punjab, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Monday resigned as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, saying he was "personally affected" by party president Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit.

With this, he joined a list of Congress leaders who have resigned from party posts over the last few days in solidarity with Gandhi.

In his resignation letter to Gandhi, Nagra said, "I am personally affected by your decision to not continue as the AICC president. I firmly believe that the perceived defeat is our collective responsibility and your firm decision does not permit me to continue as secretary, AICC. I thus hereby tender my resignation forthwith as secretary, AICC," he said.

ALSO READ | With Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress chief, future of his close aides remains uncertain

Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president on July 3, taking responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Ever since, the Congress has been witnessing a spree of resignations.

AICC general secretary for western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Mumbai Congress chief, Milind Deora, both Gandhi's confidants, resigned from their posts on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Saturday said only a young leader should replace Gandhi as Congress president, asserting that it would help the grand old party bounce back.

He had said a young leader with a forward-looking approach would "galvanise" the rank and file of the party after the "unfortunate" resignation of Gandhi.

ALSO READ | 'Aghast' at Congress disarray since Rahul quit, honour the 'intelligent man's decision: Karan Singh

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress resignation congress Rahul Gandhi Kuljit Singh Nagra Fatehgarh Sahib
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp