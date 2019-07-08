Punjab Congress MLA Kuljit Nagra resigns as AICC secretary

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib assembly segment in Punjab, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Monday resigned as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, saying he was "personally affected" by party president Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit.

With this, he joined a list of Congress leaders who have resigned from party posts over the last few days in solidarity with Gandhi.

In his resignation letter to Gandhi, Nagra said, "I am personally affected by your decision to not continue as the AICC president. I firmly believe that the perceived defeat is our collective responsibility and your firm decision does not permit me to continue as secretary, AICC. I thus hereby tender my resignation forthwith as secretary, AICC," he said.

Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president on July 3, taking responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Ever since, the Congress has been witnessing a spree of resignations.

AICC general secretary for western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Mumbai Congress chief, Milind Deora, both Gandhi's confidants, resigned from their posts on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Saturday said only a young leader should replace Gandhi as Congress president, asserting that it would help the grand old party bounce back.

He had said a young leader with a forward-looking approach would "galvanise" the rank and file of the party after the "unfortunate" resignation of Gandhi.

